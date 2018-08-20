Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Beginning Tuesday, Tennessee Place will be closed between 6th Street SE and Eastmoor Drive.
The closure is expected to last about 6 days as the Mason City Water Utility Crew replaces a fire hydrant and two water valves.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closure.
