Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City

Expected to last approximately six days.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Beginning Tuesday, Tennessee Place will be closed between 6th Street SE and Eastmoor Drive.

The closure is expected to last about 6 days as the Mason City Water Utility Crew replaces a fire hydrant and two water valves.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events