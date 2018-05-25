River warning in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – People are being warned about a dangerous section of the Upper Iowa River.

It’s a spot about 200 yards up river from the Pole Line Road/Bluffton Road River Access. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Winneshiek County Emergency Management says they’re received a report about strong current flowing toward several fallen trees at a bend in the Upper Iowa River.

Authorities are recommended people avoid the area or use extreme caution if they plan to be on the river over Memorial Day weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says like all waterways, the Upper Iowa is always changing and new potential hazards can form at any time.