River Rats Car Show gives back to local veterans

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Fourth Annual River Rats Car Club Car Show was held on Saturday.

It’s an event full of cars and people who love cars, and organizers tell KIMT it gets bigger every year.

People are able to show off their set of wheels, and pay an entry fee of $15. There were 186 cars this year.

Vicki and Larry Warner, of Mason City, were able to show off their 1965 Dodge Coronet at the car show.

“We're car people and we like going to car shows and meeting new people and seeing cars we hadn't seen before,” Larry Warner said. “It's just a great time, nice way to pass a nice weekend.”

While the Warners have been to dozens of car shows, this is Neil Farnham’s first one.

"Well I got a 1966 Impala Super Sport,” Farnham said. “I've never been to a car show before so this is a first and great day, and a lot of great cars, great people.”

All the proceeds from the car show go to helping veterans in surrounding communities.

The River Rats Car Club buys memorial brick for the Veterans Memorial in Austin, and donates to the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.