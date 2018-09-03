Clear

River City Sculptures on Display ends Monday

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 8:23 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Voting for your favorite sculpture in the River City Sculptures on Display ends Monday September 3rd.
This year there were 54 entries on display to choose from and the winning piece will be purchased by the city to become a permanent piece in downtown Mason City.
Brandon Hadacek says a number of people have been walking around this year taking the tour and says it is a good fit for the community.
“We are trying to have more of an art culture,” Hadacek said. “We have the Music Man, and the MacNIder Art Museum; I think this brings more people to Mason City.

Showers and storms return to start off the week.
