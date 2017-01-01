Ringing in the noon hour

ROCHESTER, Minn. - About 40 people came to a New Year's party on Friday at noon.

PossAbilities is an organization focused on providing inclusive opportunities to children and adults with disabilities and hosted the party.

"The people that they see here every day are their friends, are their peers, and they want to celebrate with them just like anybody else would," Cristi Lyke, Enrichment Services Division Director at PossAbilities, said.

The party was complete with food, bingo, and instead of a ball drop, a balloon drop.

"The balloon drop is a huge sensory experience for them, so they look forward to that every year," she said.

Guests at the party won prizes, watched movies, and spent time with friends. While the party was a joy for the guests, it's the guests that bring Lyke joy.

"They give back to me too. They're very pure and very honest," she said. "When you develop that trust with someone with a disability it's pretty fantastic."