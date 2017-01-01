Ringing In the 'Noon' Year

ROCHESTER Minn.- The Minnesota Children's Museum had a celebration today for families to celebrate the new year together.

It was complete with snacks, giveaways, a live DJ, and of course a ball drop at 12:00 noon.

The Development Events & Volunteer Manager, Becca Stiles-Nogosek said, "It's so great to be able to see everybody enjoying it and having a fabulous time and it's also a great opportunity to really remind ourselves what the new year is all about and it's all about coming together to celebrate".

All of the proceeds from events like this go straight back to the museum and the community to keep it affordable for all families.

The museum has held this celebration every year for the past five years and every year it has completely sold out.

