Riders hope to make a difference

MASON CITY, Iowa - Suicide has become a major topic as of late, and a group of riders are wanting to make a difference.

The 2nd annual "Ride to Fight Suicide" started up Saturday morning at LD's Filling Station in Mason City. Riders, whether on motorcycle or by car, rode to either Belmond, Lu Verne, Crystal Lake, Rake or Forest City before returning to Mason City.

Wendy Martinez is the Board Treasurer for the Iowa chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and says it's important to have that sense of community.

"People need to know they're not alone. And that sense of comradery. Reach out to someone, because everyone's fighting a battle you know nothing about. And we just need to be kind to everyone, and just spread the word and get some education out there," Martinez says.

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death of those aged 15-34, and the 3rd leading for ages 10-14 in Iowa, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.