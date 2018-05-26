Clear

Rider charged after Cerro Gordo County motorcycle crash

Deputies say he was intoxicated when he went off the road.

Posted: May. 26, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MESERVEY, Iowa – A motorcycle rider is cited after a Friday night crash in Cerro Gordo County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of 120th Street and Balsam Avenue just before 9:30 pm. They say Shawn Lane, 48 of Thornton, was westbound on 120th, lost control of his 2012 Harley-Davidson cycle, and slid into the ditch.

Deputies say Lane did not require medical treatment for his minor injuries and the motorcycle sustained only minor damage. Deputies also say further investigation found that Lane was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He’s been charged with OWI, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to maintain control.

The Meservey and Thornton fire departments assisted at the scene.

