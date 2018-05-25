Clear

Reynolds defends GOP for taking disgraced ex-senator's money

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waits with her husband Kevin, left, in her formal office before delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Kim Reynolds says it was an "appropriate decision" for Iowa Republicans to accept a $522,000 donation from a disgraced former lawmaker.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says it was an "appropriate decision" for Iowa Republicans to accept a $522,000 donation from a disgraced former lawmaker.

Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she was "fine" with the Republican Party of Iowa accepting a March 26 contribution from former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix. The Shell Rock Republican resigned two weeks earlier after video surfaced showing him kissing a Statehouse lobbyist who wasn't his wife.

A GOP party spokesman defended the contribution, saying it was "always the intent" for the money Dix raised to help Republicans defend their legislative majority.

Dix faced criticism last year after the state paid a $1.75 million settlement to a former Senate Republican staffer who says she was fired after reporting workplace harassment. Dix claimed the firing was performance related.

Democrats say Republicans should use Dix's money to reimburse Iowa's general fund.

