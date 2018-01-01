Reward offered in Rochester armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A reward is being offered in the armed robbery where a man was hit in the head with a hammer.

GameStop is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two men who robbed their location at 3780 Marketplace Dr. NW in Rochester on Monday night. The men entered the store wearing ski masks, hoodies, and backpacks. Rochester police say they assaulted a GameStop employee and made off with about $1,000 in merchandise.

The company describes the two robbers as either white or Hispanic and in their late teens or early 20s, carrying a black Nike duffel bag and a blue/green back-pack.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact S.M. Hunt with GameStop Loss Prevention at (434) 962-3842 or Rochester Police Investigator Chris Weber at (507) 328-6922.

Police say the employee who was attacked was knocked out for around five minutes and suffered a cut on his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.