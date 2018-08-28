Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death investigation underway in Kossuth County Full Story

Reward money to return to donors in Mollie Tibbetts case

Administrators say most of a roughly $400,000 reward fund aimed at gathering information about a missing Iowa student will be returned to donors now that she's been found dead.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 10:06 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Administrators say most of a roughly $400,000 reward fund aimed at gathering information about a missing Iowa student will be returned to donors now that she's been found dead.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said Tuesday that most of the donations from individuals and businesses were provided on the condition of Mollie Tibbetts' safe return.

Group vice president Greg Willey says those donations will be returned. Donations not linked to Tibbetts being found alive will go to the group's general fund and Tibbetts' family.

Tibbetts vanished on July 18 while she was out running in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Police say 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbetts' body in a cornfield on Aug. 21. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Community Events