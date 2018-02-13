MASON CITY, Iowa - After receiving an email about the "Rethink Your Drink Program Julie Fritz, school nurse at Harding Elementary School in Mason City decided it would be a great idea and applied.

She says, so far it's been a welcome addition.

"The drinking fountain has been well received by the students I know it gets used quite often on a daily basis,” says Fritz.

The program is sponsored by Delta Dental of Iowa and more than 50 schools in the state have installed water bottle fountains to promote the health benefits of drinking water.

“If you don't drink a lot of water than your teeth won't be as clean as they usually are and it's good for you to drink a lot of water,” says Evan Miller.

"Our body is composed of about 60 percent of water so water does help with the digestion of food, it helps absorbs our nutrients and it helps with the circulation in our body,” says Fritz.

Evan says his favorite part about having the bottle fountain is not having to drink from the regular fountain.

"When we try to fill our water bottles up on this, half of it you miss and it goes on your shirt.”

The program also helps kids reduce the number of plastic water bottles that end up in the landfill.

"Here it shows that we have already saved 579 bottles of water so you’re not using more plastic you're just using more water bottles that you can fill up with water,” says Miller.

Students, faculty and staff members will be receiving their water bottles this week and they can begin to start using the drinking station.