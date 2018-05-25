Group looking to restrict marijuana before it's legal in Hancock Co. towns

GARNER, Iowa- The GHV Teen Council is looking to restrict marijuana use in Garner before recreational use of the drug is legal in the state.

Tyler Kumsher and the council have been to the Iowa capital to talk with lawmakers, and on Tuesday they presented their resolution to the city council.

“The THC levels have skyrocketed,” said Kumsher. “It’s been genetically modified to no longer be the drug that it use to be.”

The draft resolution looks to keep dispensaries and growing operations out of their town by completely eliminating the sale and purchase of the drug as well as public use. But the restrictions get more complicated if the state prohibits banning the marijuana facilities to certain zones like they have done with the fireworks law.

“We want to have a plan in place for what it will look like in Garner,” said Kumsher. “We’ll hopefully have restrictions on zones for dispensaries and have some control.”

Mayor Kenton Mick says this conversation isn’t new. The group first came to the council in 2014, but action was not taken. But with Iowa’s first growing operation being constructed in Des Moines and ready to distribute the drug for medical use by December 1, the city wants to stay a head of the curve.

“Often time’s things happen so quickly and then it is too late to make any corrections,” said Mayor Mick.

The council did not take action on the draft at Tuesday’s meeting, but those who put the work in to write the resolution say they want to see it put in place as soon as possible.

“We want the town of Garner to have some rules and regulations in place and pre plan for when the state does legalize it,” said Kumsher.

The council did vote to send the draft to the City Attorney to look at the legality of the restrictions. Those with the coalition say they have also started conversations with the town of Britt to enact the same resolution.