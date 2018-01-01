Restaurants being asked to add calories to their menus

Scroll for more content...

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - Your plans for the weekend may include going out to eat but soon your favorite spot to grab some grub may see menu changes.Under the Affordable Care Act food establishments have till May to start adding calorie information labels to their food items. This only impacts chain restaurants and food establishments with 20 or more locations.Karla Gordon, owner of GG's Place in Nora Springs says their lucky they won't have to add calorie count. Gordon says she believes it would be hard to do at a place like hers since everything is made from scratch. For those who will, the House just passed legislation this week saying businesses would be allowed to provide just the calories per serving in their "multiserving" menu meaning they don't have to disclose total calories.We asked Gordon do you feel it would be a bad thing to add calorie counts to her menu, she said no.“I don't think it would be a negative thing, I think it would be a positive thing. People are going to eat what they want to eat. I look at it, I see that the calorie content is, it’s my choice if I want to eat it or not,” Gordon said.The new legislation would also allow carry-out restaurants who's main customer base is off their premises be able to just list calories online and not on site.There's still limited evidence that calorie listing on menu's makes an impact according to a review paper from Harvard Medical School.