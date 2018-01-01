Respect Week to end teen violence abuse

NASHUA, Iowa – In honor of Teen Dating Violence Month, hundreds of people are wearing the color orange today for respect week.

Scroll for more content...

This week kicks off respect week and it's a national effort to help spread awareness to end teen dating violence.

Students at Nashua-Plainfield High School shared what respect means to them.

“I think treating people like you want to be treated and maybe helping them out oaf they are struggling is another way to respect them and you can also respect your environment by cleaning up something,” says Senior Dayton Hansen.

According to dosomething.org, roughly 1.5 million high school boys and girls in the U.S. admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with.