Resource fair helps area veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For Rochester area veterans, finding resources can be difficult. However, 125 Live’s Veteran Resource Fair on Thursday provided services and information in one spot for vets to access.

Jim Johnson, an air force veteran, organized the event because he felt services need to be more accessible for vets.

The event was a part of a 125 Live’s week-long dedication to veterans, where vets can come use their facilities and attend classes. At the fair, veterans could receive information and services such as health and wellness, home safety, and employment opportunities.

Korean War veteran Darwin Bang said, “It’s helpful to we veterans that don’t know that there are things that we could tap into.” He took advantage of the information available at the Olmsted County Veteran Services booth.

Other area services in attendance included the OMC Rehab Department, Rochester Fire Department, Exercisabilities, National Alliance on Mental Illness, 125 Live Center for Active Adults, We Bike Rochester, Limb Lab, Med-City Dance, and Country Inn Suites North.

Scroll for more content...

http://125livemn.org/2018/02/veterans-resource-fair/

https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/vets/Pages/default.aspx