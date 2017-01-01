Residents warned about people posing as bill collectors

OSAGE, Iowa - Residents in Osage are being warned about people claiming to be from Aliant Energy demanding money.

Josh Byrnes, the general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, says customers have been getting several fake calls recently saying there are employees on the way to shut off electricity unless a payment is made.

Osage Municipal Utility officials say Alliant Energy does not serve residents in the Osage area.

Right now, Byrnes says a big concern is how scammers can take advantage of the elderly.

"You worry about the elderly, you worry about those who will get confused, they hear somebody say that their utility is calling, they owe money, electricity is going off it's cold outside, they get scared, worried and get confused."

Osage Municipal Utilities has also been notified of another company by the name of "Doxo" that is posing as OMU to collect online payments from customers.

People in Mason City have also gotten similar calls. Both Alliant Energy and OMU say they're investigating.