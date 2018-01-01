Residents still trying to recover from bar fire

ROLLINGSTONE, Minn. (AP) - A southeast Minnesota city is still recovering from a fire that destroyed a rural bar two years ago.

The Winona Daily News reports that many Rollingstone residents frequented the Rollin Inn, which was most recently known as Legends Sports Bar and Grill. The bar was a place where the community gathered for town functions, to connect with neighbors and to celebrate life events.

Some residents say the town is struggling to stay connected now that the bar is gone. Some have looked into rebuilding the bar, but have been met with many obstacles.

Even without a building, the property has become a meeting center for the community.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office says the cause of the fire is still undetermined and the case remains open.