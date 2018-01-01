Residents spending day shoveling out of record breaking snow in March

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Jennifer Anderson couldn't be happier her family is home to help shovel.“It’s quite the workout it's my wad for the day for all my CrossFit people,” Anderson said.Andreson says no matter how much she secretly hates the snow there's no surprise it's here.“Whatever comes, comes its beautiful, it's a pain but it’s still beautiful,” Anderson said.“We did the same thing last year about this time we were doing the same thing. One of your reporters saw me snow blowing and stopped and had the same conversation,” Rich Patras said.Patras just a couple houses down is focusing on just getting all this snow, out of the way.“Actually this is my neighbor’s snow blower mine broke this morning it was too heavy and ripped the gears out of it,” Patras said.While the consensus from adults may scream let's just plow all this white stuff to the side, there's always others plain excited to see it.“It's awesome, we get to spend a lot of time outside,” Eight year old Hunter Nelson said.