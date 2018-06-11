MASON CITY, Iowa – As residents throw out flood-damaged materials, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management is reminding them to separate items put out at the curb to ensure they will be picked up.
Scroll for more content...
Items should be separated into categories of:
Appliances (water heaters, refrigerators, washers and dryers)
Electronics (TVs, computers, and stereos)
Furniture and carpets
For further information on cleaning and restoring your flood affected home you can refer to the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department site at cghealth.com.
Related Content
- Residents reminded to separate flood-damaged materials for disposal
- North Iowa flooding reminds residents of 2008 floods
- Petition calls for separating LGBT materials in Iowa library
- City reminds residents of snow removal ordinance
- Residents clean up after flooding
- Snow removal reminder
- Flooding and flash flood warnings, Fillmore County Sheriff's warns residents
- Disposable coffee pods fill up landfills
- Flooded roadways
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff