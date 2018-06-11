Clear

Residents reminded to separate flood-damaged materials for disposal

It's important to separate the items into 3 categories to ensure they'll be picked up

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

MASON CITY, Iowa – As residents throw out flood-damaged materials, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management is reminding them to separate items put out at the curb to ensure they will be picked up.

Items should be separated into categories of:

Appliances (water heaters, refrigerators, washers and dryers)
Electronics (TVs, computers, and stereos)
Furniture and carpets

For further information on cleaning and restoring your flood affected home you can refer to the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department site at cghealth.com.

