Residents react to the snow

Dozens of kids were out at a park in Clear Lake.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2018 8:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2018 9:07 PM
Posted By: Stefante Randall

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - With the snow fall we received earlier today, many families headed out to the park to allow their kids to enjoy a little fun in the sun.

Dozens of kids were out at a park in Clear Lake.

They were dressed for the occasion in hats, gloves and winter coats to make sure they were warm.

Cassie Turk, a Mason City resident says while the weather has been up and down she isn't quite ready to see the snow leave just yet.

“I love snow, I like the cold weather I don't know I just don't like hot weather."

