Residents react to teens killed in crash

HESPER, Iowa - Karl Christopher has lived in Hesper for more than 50 years and lives about a mile and a half from where two teens were killed Monday in a car accident.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on county road W40, about a half mile of 173rd avenue.

17-year-old Avery Arneson was driving north and 15 –year-old Gage Dahlberg was driving south when Arneson lost control causing Dahlberg to smash into the passenger side of her car.

“It's very sad and it's probably about a mile and a half from down there and it's too bad. They must of hit a patch of ice or something there,” says Christopher.

The Arneson kids are students at Mabel-Canton Schools in Southern Minnesota.

The school also had grief counselors available to help the teens’ classmates work through the tragedy.

A go fund me page has been setup for the family of the teenagers who died in the crash.