Residents react to plane landing on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Residents in Clear Lake were in for quite the surprise earlier today when a plane landed on the lake.

Mark Lundberg lives down the street from the 2700 block of north shore drive where it happened.

He says he was in his living room at the time when he looked out and saw the plane, which had landed on its left side and had lost the ski to help with landing.

“Everybody seemed to be alright they got out of the airplane and looked around a little while later a snowmobile came and checked them out and made sure everything was alright and then he tied a rope over to the ski and dragged them over to this area."

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department says Iowa DNR officers were on scene almost immediately and spoke with the pilot.

The plane has since returned to the airport.