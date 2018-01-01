Residents react to more snow

MASON CITY, Iowa - Residents in our area are over old man winter, but with more rounds of winter weather on the way they will have to bundle up for a few more days.

Earlier today, Katherine Johnson was out walking her dog Ensley in East Park.

Johnson says she decided to take her walk earlier in order to avoid the snow.

She says she is hoping this will be the last snowfall and more sunshine will be on its way.

“I am so ready for spring, my dogs are ready for spring, I think everybody is ready for spring definitely. It has been a hard winter."