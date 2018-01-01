Residents raise ice safety concern

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Enjoying the outdoors can be tough when it’s this cold, yet some find ways to embrace it like ice fishing.Clear Lake Fire Department ended up rescuing a driver whose vehicle went through the ice Sunday. The driver ended up suffering no injuries.Dave Van Syoc has a passion for fishing, even in the brutal cold. Working at Clear Lake Bait and Tackle, he takes showing people where best to fish very serious. After having a truck go through the ice, Clear Lake Fire Department stresses to know where you're going and talk to someone about where best to go before you head out.Fishing near aerators that keep the vegetation healthy underneath or just near shore can be dangerous.Van Syoc says he hates hearing news that someone's gone through.“I was concerned, and that’s why I always tell a customer beware of where you want to go. Don’t go off the beaten track, stay away from the aerators,” Van Syoc said.Checking in with Rochester Fire Department, they have yet to deal with a vehicle going through the ice this year.