Residents pitch ideas for old train depot

MASON CITY, Iowa- A handful of Mason City residents attended the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday to voice their ideas on where to move the old Canadian Pacific train depot and what to do with the building after.Michael Roddy of Mason City said he doesn’t have a lot of memories of the century old building, but said he doesn’t want it torn down like many of the schools he attended when he was younger. Roddy said he would like to see the building moved to the old Sears parking lot along with the steam engine at East Park to resemble a working train depot.But saving the building for Roddy is more than just nostalgia.“My grandfather was a railroad engineer,” he said. “I have railroad in my blood. I love hearing the train whistles in town that everyone else hates just because it reminded me of my grandfather.”Other ideas residents presented to the board included a museum, restaurant, as well as a train park.The city will be taking these ideas and locations in to consideration and three locations will be chosen to evaluate for moving costs.Those with the city say they have opened up the bidding process to move the depot and hope to have an estimate by Friday afternoon. One company has already expressed interest in moving the building.