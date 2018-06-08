Residents of Manly asked to reduce water usage

MANLY, Iowa – Residents of Manly are being asked to reduce water usage.
The city says there are issues with the sanitary sewer system backing up due to flooding.
They are asking residents to reduce the water usage until further notice.
