Residents of Manly asked to reduce water usage

They are asking residents to reduce the water usage until further notice.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 9:34 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 9:35 AM

MANLY, Iowa – Residents of Manly are being asked to reduce water usage.
The city says there are issues with the sanitary sewer system backing up due to flooding.
