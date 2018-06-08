Residents clean up after flooding

MASON CITY, Iowa - The flooding on Friday forced evacuations, road closures and some street flooding across North Iowa. But for one Mason City family, they woke up Friday to an unexpected, messy surprise.

Steven Schmudde and his family have lived on South Jackson Avenue for nearly two years. They didn't anticipate anything like what happened Friday morning.

"I was picturing a little better Friday than this. I knew we were going to get some storms and everything, and I was gonna watch it close," Schmudde says.

Nearly a foot of water came in unexpectedly over night and into this morning in their basement. It got as high as the second step from the bottom of the stairs. Now the Schmudde's are trying to salvage what they can and get all of the water out.

"We got two sump pumps going now flushing everything out, and we got one on the way. It's just trying to get caught up and get this stuff out of the basement," Schmudde adds.

Brad Sidel was driving to Walmart when he saw how heavy the rain was coming down. He came over to check how fast the water was rushing through Ray Rorick Park, and is amazed by it.

"It's running over the top of the road over here, and it's gotta be pretty high up to get over the road though," Sidel says.

As for Schmudde, he feels for those experiencing the flooding, and hopes that the water is gone soon.

"I feel for everybody who's going through the same situation we are, because I'm definitely going through it today, and we're going on like two hours of sleep right now," Schmudde says.

Schmudde adds that he recently had some sump pumprs rerouted away from his house, but after Friday's flooding, he is now considering getting them rerouted again.