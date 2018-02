Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home burglary where a 55-year-old came home to find $3,500 worth of televisions and jewelry had been taken.Authorities say it happened Tuesday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Valley Ridge Ct. NE in Haverhill Township.There were no signs of forced entry but his vehicle was broken into in the Shopko North parking lot and his garage door opener was taken. Authorities believe his address was found by going through items in his glove box.