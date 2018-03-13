Resident recalls seeing victim of fatal shooting: 'His chest wasn't rising, nothing. His eyes were wide open.'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police have four suspects in custody relating to a homicide investigation.

Scroll for more content...

Residents in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW say what happened in their neighborhood will stick with them for a long time.

Angie Gulickson was one of the first people on the scene, even before law enforcement.

"I turned and I looked and I'm like, oh my God like what the heck? So I pulled my car over to the right side of the road. I got out and went over to see if he was breathing," Gulickson said. "His chest wasn't rising, nothing. His eyes were wide open, and my friend he was like talking to him like 'are you alive? Are you ok?'"

Gulickson said she saw the body of 40-year-old Ahmed Al Naddf lying in the street Monday night before she even know what was happening.

"Because we didn't see any blood so we didn't even know he was shot," Gulickson said.

Another neighbor in the area, who didn't want to be named, said he actually heard the gunshot.

"I was watching basketball and I heard the blast, gunshot," the neighbor said, "Sounded like gun shot, big gun. BOOM."

Both neighbors said they don't personally know the victim, but said he was a familiar face.

"I'd seen him before several times, several times with his kids and his wife and when I looked at him I think I was so terrified and like scared and like whoa, I didn't even realize it was him," Gulickson recalls when she saw the victim's body.

Capt. John Sherwin with the Rochester Police Department said this is not their typical homicide victim.

"It's my understanding he has two young children, a wife, and you know it was a Monday night at 9:00 p.m. It's a tragedy."

This is the second homicide investigation Rochester Police has seen in 2018, where the lives of the two families are forever changed.

"I wonder what those kids are asking [their] mom, 'Where's dad? He didn't come home last night,'" one neighbor said. "You know what do you do? What do you tell them?"