Report shows Iraq and Afghanistan veterans not seeking mental health help

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - For many of us it’s hard to imagine what it could be like to serve overseas, but our fellow family, co-workers, and friends do.Now a new report is showing those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq could benefit from seeking mental health help.Will Arnold served in Afghanistan for four years. Born and raised in Mason City, he's now back in his hometown.“I mean we were over there trying to help people, trying to liberate them from the Taliban who was there for many years,” Arnold said.Arnold says after serving his country…“Everyone experiences different things over there, you seen stuff, done stuff, that many don't understand,” Arnold said.The military did a two day de-briefing on how they can receive mental health help, should they need it.“They tell you about it they don't force you to do it. They give you a de-compression time,” Arnold said.Arnold knows getting mental health help is important and could be even lifesaving. He's watched a fellow brother who he served with commit suicide, leaving him in shock.“It’s tough. Feels like someone like losing a family member someone you spent that much time with you experienced things a lot of people haven't,” Arnold said.According to the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine the number of suicides for veterans from both Afghanistan and Iraq have reached a record high.“The mental trauma let alone the physical trauma that soldier endures in these deployments is very difficult for someone,” John Crom said.Crom who's been a deputy in Cerro Gordo County for 11 years now, served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.“I myself have been told that after coming back I acted differently, I wasn't the same person,” Crom said.Crom says that was hard to hear at first but he knew it was true. He doesn't feel seeking mental health help is needed for him. The report shows nearly half of American veterans who need mental health care don't get it. Arnold and Crom agree those who served could seek it out.“I think all veterans probably need that. PTSD is a huge thing you have heard anything about it like WWII, Korea and all of a sudden it’s a huge thing that's been brought out,” Arnold said.