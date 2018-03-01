Report shows Iowa bridges among most deficient in the country

Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3- While a new report by US News and World Report are showing Iowa infrastructure is number one in the United States, a breakdown of the data shows Iowa is near the bottom of the list when it comes to deficient bridges throughout the state.According to the report, Iowa is ranked number 49th with American Road and Transportation Builders Association detailing the states has around five thousand deficient bridges.Lisa Tan of Mason City depends on one of these bridges every day in order to get in to town, but this year, the Cerro Gordo County Engineers Office plan to rebuild the bridge. She says the county will have to come up with an alternate route in order for her to come and go from her house until the bridge repair is complete, but she is happy the repairs are being made.“There’s a lot of potholes and I know every year they are filling more holes on it,” Tan said. “I am kind of glad that they are keeping up with the infrastructure and that they want to do something about before it does get so bad something happens.”Those with the Cerro Gordo County Engineers Office say they will be making repairs to three other bridges in the county and hoping to add one more pending approval for the project by the county board of supervisors.