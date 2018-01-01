Report of shots fired in Olmsted County

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUTNY, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a shots fired report from Friday night in Eyota.Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Rena Belle St. NW for a suspicious call. Upon arrival, two 9 mm shell casings were found.Two occupants of a vehicle, a 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, were located in a vehicle. They say they were approached by two unknown males and robbed. They said the suspects demanded everything they had but only took the keys to the victim’s car.The male victim said he was able to run away and heard two gun shots.Investigators said more information is needed to validate the armed robbery report.