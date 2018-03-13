ESPN report: Kirk Cousins plans to sign with Vikings

Have the Minnesota Vikings found their next quarterback?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the Vikings plan to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract Thursday worth $84 million.

The Vikings have been in the market for a signal caller after all three quarterbacks from 2017 reached free agency after the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

ESPN has also reported that Case Keenum, who led the Vikings within a game of the Super Bowl, will be signing with the Denver Broncos.

Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are both free agents.

Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018