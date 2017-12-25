Report: ER visits on the rise during holidays

MASON CITY, Iowa- Everyone likes to spend the holidays surrounded by friends and family during the holiday season, but unfortunately, some spend it in the emergency room.

Scroll for more content...

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of people heading to the hospital for injuries is higher this time of year with some doctors predicting an increase of 5% to 12%.

First responders we spoke with say they are not seeing many holiday related accidents yet this year, but still want to remind people of the risks.

One of the major risks is the amount of time spent in the kitchen preparing the holiday feast. This time of year there are more people working in the kitchen and trying to work too fast can lead to cuts and burns.

The report also shows about 12,000 to 15,000 people head to the emergency room due to a fall while decorating.

“You want to be careful; especially when you are taking the decorations down,” said Eric Maki, the Mason City Firefighter/EMT. “We’ve been pretty fortunate it has been warm and not icy this year, but when you are taking it down you want to make sure you are being careful and minding yourself.”

The consumer report also gives some tips on emergency room etiquette saying people should stay off their phones and be patient as they wait for treatment.