Remembering Dean Snyder

A community is mourning a well-known man. Dean Snyder passed away at the age of 87.Snyder was well known for his purchase and restoration of the historic Surf Ballroom in 1994, as well as being the founder and owner of Dean Snyder Construction.Jeff Nicholas, the President of the non-profit organization who operates the Surf via a leasing agreement, says that even though Snyder is gone, the Surf will continue to be a leading entertainment destination in North Iowa.“Buddy Holly had a song called ‘Not Fade Away’, and our mission is going to be that we’re going to make sure that Dean and his vision and all the passion and love that he had for the Surf Ballroom will not fade away,” Nicholas says.In addition, Nicholas says that Snyder was charitable and humble to a fault.“He treated everybody at the Surf with the same respect, from the biggest stars, right down to the people that are clearing the tables and sweeping the floors.”A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with burial at the Clear Lake Cemetery. A celebration of Snyder’s life will be held at the Surf immediately following the service.