LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – The human remains found August 8 along Wolf Creek have been positively identified as 16-year-old Jake Wilson.
Authorities held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement and said little other information would be released at this time as their investigation is continuing.
Wilson, who had autism, went missing on April 7. Hundreds of local volunteers aided the FBI and state and local law enforcement in searching for him.
His remains were found by kayakers and authorities say the water level of Wolf Creek had dropped, which is what likely allowed the discovery to occur.
Related Content
- Remains identified as missing Iowa boy
- Human remains found in search for missing Iowa boy
- Remains found in southern Iowa identified as Northwood woman
- Iowa authorities looking for missing 16-year-old autistic boy
- Pilot identified in southern Iowa plane crash
- Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll (12/26)
- Boy rescued from eastern Iowa pool
- Questions remain on sexual misconduct at Iowa Legislature
- Iowa Caucuses to remain first-in-the-nation in 2020
- UPDATE: Still no sign of missing boy with autism in northeast Iowa
Scroll for more content...