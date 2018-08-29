Clear

Remains identified as missing Iowa boy

Kayakers found remains on August 8.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – The human remains found August 8 along Wolf Creek have been positively identified as 16-year-old Jake Wilson.

Authorities held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement and said little other information would be released at this time as their investigation is continuing.

Wilson, who had autism, went missing on April 7. Hundreds of local volunteers aided the FBI and state and local law enforcement in searching for him.

His remains were found by kayakers and authorities say the water level of Wolf Creek had dropped, which is what likely allowed the discovery to occur.

