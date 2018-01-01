Remains found in southern Iowa identified as Northwood woman

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa – A body found January 27 near the Iowa/Missouri border has been identified as a woman from Worth County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the remains recovered from a burned out car in the area of 27772 Vetch Avenue, Pulaski have been identified as 63-year-old Sharon Kay Moritz of Northwood. Authorities say a local farmer found the vehicle, a 2006 white Chevrolet Impala, in a farm lane off a dirt road.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the car was registered to Mortiz and she has family from the Davis County area.

Autopsy results are pending but may take four to six weeks to complete.

An investigation is underway and the public is being asked to contact the Davis County Law Enforcement Center at (641) 664-2385 if they have any information about Moritz.