Red Kettle donations still needed

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The sounds of bell ringing echoed inside of Market Place Foods by Marvin Raatz, who has participated for the past five years.

"Our numbers are down but you know we're just hoping that faith in God's hands that we would end up raising more and it will come in and will just have to work with what comes in,” says Raatz.

This year, the Salvation Army in Albert Lea had a goal to raise $100,000 for the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign.

As of right now, they have only raised $40,000 dollars.

"A lot of this money people don't realize stays in Albert Lea, stays in the Albert Lea community in our area and a lot of it helps with food, it helps with Christmas toys and also with people doesn't realize it helps with utilities,” says Raatz.

Lieutenant Gloria Pelayo says although she is thankful for the donations they have received, she would like to get closer to their goal in efforts to help serve families in need.

"Our goal is to break he cycle of poverty so we need to give more opportunities to kids, so when they grow up they don't have the same the same situation that their parents are living in now,” says Pelayo.

As for Martin, he says bell ringing and giving back to the community has only encouraged him to try to help as many people as possible.

"You know for me I’m blessed because yes I do in a sense get to see firsthand you know the many families that come in where some people may get to see or not I get to see it on a daily basis and it’s kind of tough when you have things and you see that other people don't have nearly what you have."