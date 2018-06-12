'Recovery is Happening' works to fight opioid epidemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As the opioid epidemic continues to be a growing concern across the nation and many communities, a local organization is taking action.

Recovery is Happening is a short-term drug recovery facility. They’ve been around since 2011, but are now really trying to get their message of hope into the community.

Many with the group participated in the “Not Again March" on Sunday.

“Not again for no more overdoses, not again for no more violence, not again for thievery,” Joe Saia, a certified peer recovery specialist, said, “all the things that are entailed when you get caught up in this substance use disorder.”

The march is one of many events the group is doing to bring awareness and educate people about drug addiction recovery.

William Whitehorn helped organize the march and is a recovering addict himself. He looks to share his story to help others.

“It is possible to recover from your mistakes,” Whitehorn said. “It is possible to recover the things that you lost, so we're living testaments of it and we're just here to advocate for them.”

The organization also give hope to people like Shaketa Clark, who has struggled with addiction for decades.

“It's keeping me in recovery,” Clark said. “It's keeping my sobriety. It's giving me something to do in my life that is meaningful.”

Saia said Recovery is Happening is growing, and hope to get more resources so they can help more people. In fact, they hope to add a second building soon.

As the organization continues to grow, they’re asking people for their help to volunteer.

“You don't have to be in recovery to help us,” Whitehorn said, “and if you think about it, we're all in recovery from something.”

You can contact them on their Facebook page.