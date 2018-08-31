Record set at the Mason City airport

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Air Choice one says it set a monthly record in July at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

The regional airline says it flew 1,572 people out of Mason City that month, a six percent increase over July 2017. Air Choice One says that averages to 26 passengers a day, a level that allows Mason City to qualify for its DOT waiver for the Essential Air Service Program.

“The community has continued to embrace air travel with Air Choice One and support the Mason City Municipal Airport” said Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One. “In 2014, we knew we could improve the numbers we were facing if we worked together and re-imagined the possibilities for flights in and out of Mason City. Since that time, and due to passenger demand, we’ve had the opportunity to add flights, add Minneapolis as a hub, and truly provide first class service to the people of Mason City. We’re humbled by the hard work we’ve done together to make the record numbers we’re seeing today possible.”

Air Choice One says it began with just over 300 passengers person when it started serving Mason City in November 2014 and the increase in passengers has allowed the EAS subsidy to be cut nearly in half, which it calls “a major factor” in Mason City qualifying for the waiver, which will allow the airport to continue to receive federal support.

Air Choice One also says it currently boasts a 98% flight completion record as well as a 91% on-time departure rate in Mason City and both figures are considered above industry standards.