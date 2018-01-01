'Reconfiguration' proposed for Rochester Catholic Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The future of Catholic education in Rochester is up for discussion.

Scroll for more content...

The Board of Trustees of Rochester Catholic Schools are inviting comments on what they are calling “a visionary reconfiguration option.” The proposal would have preschool through fifth grade classes at Holy Spirit Catholic School, St. Francis of Assisi School, and St. Pius X School with a middle school option for sixth through eighth grade with honors and enrichment electives at St. John the Evangelist School.

The Board says they also want to continue the growth of preschool with full day childcare options and all of it would lead to an expanded outreach for Lourdes High School enrollment.

“The RCS Board of Trustees have been listening to families, leadership and staff,” says Board co-chair Father Peter Schuster. “Our purpose in the visionary reconfiguration plan is to grow Rochester Catholic Schools, to welcome more families through enhanced summer and full day childcare offerings, to expand preschool offerings while optimizing options in all grades, and to improve enrollment and greater retention in kindergarten through high school, all in keeping with our commitment to the faith formation and well-being of the whole child,”

A series of focus group sessions on this proposal will be held from April 9 through April 12. “We look forward to the results that the focus groups will produce and will keep our stakeholders informed about our next steps,” says Father Schuster.