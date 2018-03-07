Recent snow storms are costing Mason City Residents

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- With the number of snow storms we have been seeing the last several weeks, many Mason City residents are paying for it… in parking tickets.Those with the Mason City Police Department say they have written 615 fines through the first of the year to residents who did not follow the City’s alternate side parking ordinance.The ordinance basically states that in case of a snow storm resident’s move to the side of the street with the following day’s dates. So, if alternates side parking is put in place on an even day, residents should move to the odd side of the street by 7 PM and vice versa.Dave Sappenfield of Mason City has lived here his whole life and says the ordinance isn’t too difficult“That’s a lot of tickets, people just need to pay attention especially if you have lived her long enough,” he said.The ordinance is in place to allow snow removal crews to clean off both sides of the street overnight.