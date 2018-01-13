Reason why city crews head home while snow continues

MASON CITY, Iowa- Main roads and highways throughout our area are cleared off today thanks to city, county and state crews. While drivers appreciate the efforts to plow and salt the roads, we are wondering why some crews were sent home early yesterday while the snow was still falling.

Friday morning many of the roads in residential areas were still covered with snow while city crews went home starting around 3:30 PM and all crews were off the road by six PM. Those with the city say they remove city workers from the streets to give people a chance to move their vehicles for alternate side parking. Crews began work again at 3 AM. They say this allows the roads to be in the best condition for those headed to work as well as schools buses.

One person we spoke with says they are happy with the city’s efforts.

“They do a good job and I’m sure it’s difficult at times when you have so many things you have to take care,” says Travis Hergert of Mason City. “Especially when you have a mixture of snow and you get a mixture of ice after the rain, and then all of sudden you throw snow on top of it. Im sure it's a difficult task to keep on top of.”

Alternate side parking was ended Friday afternoon starting at 4 PM.