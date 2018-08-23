Clear
Real Men Wear Pink: local men pledging to raise money for breast cancer

Participants were revealed on Thursday at Peace Plaza

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second year, the American Cancer Society is having its 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign, a program where influential men in the community are nominated to raise at least $2,500 for breast cancer. They are also challenged to wear pink every day during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One of the participants, Bengt Bernhardsen, chose to get involved because his wife is a breast cancer survivor. "You finally realize that men need to step up to this. This isn't just for women," he explains.

Some of the participants say they plan to wear pink head-to-toe, pink golf shoes, and even dye their hair or beards pink.

