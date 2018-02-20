Reaction to proposed headlight bill

MASON CITY, Iowa - Laurel Bram lives out of town where some of the roads can make it hard to see oncoming traffic.

"I leave for work early in the morning and many times I am coming in fog or rain or snow and it would really help to prevent an accident to have drivers have their lights on."

Under current Iowa law, headlights are to be on from sundown to sunrise and during the day when visibility is less than 500 feet.

The new proposed bill would require headlights to be on at all times during rain, sleet or snow.

"I think that the current legislation that they are trying to push through just kind of cleans up the law a little bit for everybody and makes it simpler for them to understand, says Trooper Mark Miller.

Cars with automatic running daytime lights meet the requirements, but some say that could cause some confusion.

"I have two different cars that I drive and one of them they automatically come on and the other one do not so I have to make an effort but it is still worth the effort,” says Bram.

"But obviously if we've got more visibility anything that may have made a difference in an accident could be the difference in seeing that headlight or not is a positive,” says Miller.

As for Bram, she says drivers need to be alert to ensure they avoid accidents and those lights may help.

"If you are on a two lane highway and have another car coming at you, you have to keep an eye on out on them and then keep an eye on the road and I think having the lights on coming towards you would help immensely.