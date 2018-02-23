Reaction to pedestrians hit



MASON CITY, Iowa- Jaime Daniels lives down the street from the intersection where three people were struck in the 200 block of Monroe Street.



She says that area is usually pretty dark which police say may have played a factor in the accident.

“There is no lighting, the traffic there is just ridiculous and the drivers don't take any kind of responsibility coming through the stop there."

According to the Mason City Police Department, the driver who hit the three pedestrians did not see them and says they were walking in the road during the time.

Residents say because of the ice and snow on the sidewalks they see more people walking on the *road and want city officials to do something about it.

"So if we have to get a ticket or citation for not shoveling our snow on our property then why can’t they remove the ice don't you think they need a citation or something too,” says Daniels.

Robert Watson lives on the opposite end of the street.

"I walk through all of the time and I don't see people speeding and if it was the cops would get them because the cops roll through here all of the time."

But he also agrees that more lighting and other the safety measures can be put in place.

“This light don't shine down there like it does this way maybe they should do some stop lights down on that here or let the cops start sitting down there on that end so the people can see,” says Watson.