Reaction after string of construction thefts: 'You hear a lot about them'

No arrests have been made in these construction thefts. If you know anything, you're asked to call authorities.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3. - Several construction sites in Olmsted County are being targeted by thieves.

The latest happened on the 100 block of Majestic Road NW in Cascade Township.

Kartes Construction, based out of Austin, reported thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from their trailer Friday morning.

Greg Staloch works for Higgins Custom Cabinetry, and is on a construction site everyday. He said he's aware of the trend.

"You hear a lot about them and lately, we've been going to a lot of jobs where there has been a lot of trailers broken into," Staloch said.

He said he doesn't understand why there's been a string of thefts.

"Is it because of all the constructiton that's been going on?" Staloch asked. "So it's easy pickins for whoever's doing it?"

He noted where the construction site is located could play a part.

"Where there's a new development, no neighbors, it's just new construction going on," Staloch said. "I'd think that's where a lot of it's happening."

His equipment isn't at risk, because they take it home each night. However, he believes those responsible may try to break into the homes being constructed next.

He mentioned construction workers are considering getting alarms for their trailers. One homeowner near the site tells KIMT he's considering getting a security camera.

Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
