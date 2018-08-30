Ranked No. 2 in Class A, St. Ansgar continues winning ways

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, the St. Ansgar football program continues to be one of the best in north Iowa.
The Saints opened the season last Friday with a win at West Fork that featured a power outage during the game.
That outage just delayed the Saints’ 53-21 victory.
The Saints churned out 310 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Click on the video tab for more with the Saints.
