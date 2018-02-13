ROCHESTER, Minn. - Random Acts of Kindness Week is a nationally recognized week encouraging communities to unite through acts of kindness.

Danielle Teal is the founder of Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, a professional volunteer group in Rochester. The group is hosting kindness events and supporting others' kindness events throughout the week. Teal said celebrating kindness is important, especially in Rochester.

"Especially in our community, with the Mayo Clinic, you have patients who walk across in the sidewalks," she said. "You never know what someone else is going through, and to add a little kindness to their day can make a tremendous effect."

She said kindness is the ultimate happiness trifecta because it makes the giver happy, the recipient happy, and any witness of the act, happy. Teal encourages people to get involved in Random Acts of Kindness Week, and to practice kindness beyond the week.

"Start with the person next to you," she said. "It can be little, it can be big. You know, you would be amazed at how the smallest act creates the biggest impact."

Teal said buying someone a cup of coffee or even lending a smile is a good place to start.

"Being kind means you truly care," she said. "You have compassion and empathy...there are stigmas related to kindness. And hopefully if we talk about it more, normalize kindness, so that people don't think that there's an agenda behind it...if people see being nice in the kindest component truly makes an impact, I think that that is what will help change the world."

Here is a list of events happening throughout Random Acts of Kindness Week 2018:

Minnesota

Sunday 2/11: Share and Lean 12-3pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Monday 2/12: $5 5K for Heart Strides at Terraloco 6pm. The event supports caregivers health by distributing care packages to moms who are taking care of a sick or dying child.

Tuesday 2/13: Handing out Hugs at University Square at 12pm. Also, United Way Emerging Leaders event with Danielle Teal at Crooked Pint in Goonies Comedy Club 6pm-7:30pm.

Wednesday 2/14: "This is Me" fashion show at RCTC cafeteria at 11:30am. Also Host Bingo for Seniors at Madonna Towers.

Thursday 2/15: Yoga for self-compassion at Terraloco 7:15pm-8pm.

Friday 2/16: Donate and make care packages for human trafficking survivors at Townsquare Media building.

Saturday 2/17: Reading for kids at the Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester 11am. Also support bus rental fee transportation for kids to attend "Black Panther" movie at 2pm.

For mor information on the events click here.

Iowa

Friday 2/9-2/16: Pick up a Random Acts of Kindness Mission Kit at the Cresco Welcome Center. The free kit includes tools to help people spread kindness.

Tuesday 2/13: students and volunteers are making blankets 12:20-1:30 and 2:00-2:45 at the Nora Springs gym.